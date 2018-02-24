Jupp Heynckes said Bayern Munich can “live with the point” after a goalless draw with Hertha Berlin ended their 14-game winning streak.

Bayern last failed to win on Nov. 25 in a defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach, and Saturday’s result marked just the second time they had dropped points at home in the Bundesliga in 12 games this campaign.

But Heynckes was still satisfied with the performance as Bayern’s lead atop the table grew to 20 points ahead of the rest of the weekend’s action.

“Despite the draw, it was a committed performance,” Heynckes said after the game. “However, we didn’t take our chances and then it becomes difficult against a side that plays as cleverly and professionally as Hertha did today.

“We can live the with the point. We didn’t take our chances which is unusual for us. But we have to accept there are such days in football.”

The goalless draw also meant Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski failed to find the net for the first time in Bayern’s league fixtures at the Allianz Arena.

Lewandowski’s 11 straight home games with a goal had matched a Bundesliga record held by none other than Heynckes, who achieved the same feat in 1972-73.

But the manager could only laugh about the record after the game, saying: “I am always surprised what statistics are dug out.

“I would have preferred Lewandowski to score one or two today. He was very active today and carved out some great chances and it’s a shame he missed out on the record.”

Bayern endured a scare when Kingsley Coman, who had come on as a second-half substitute, had to receive treatment for an injured ankle before ultimately returning to the game.

Heynckes, though, confirmed that an initial assessment showed no major damage for the 21-year-old.

“He fell awkwardly and injured his ankle,” Heynckes said. “He is in a lot of pain, but the doctor doesn’t think it’s too serious because the ligaments are stable. We’ll have to see how it develops in the next few days.”