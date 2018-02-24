Experimental Super Falcons fought back from a goal down to beat Mali 2-1 to finish third in the WAFU Women’s Cup in Abidjan today.

It was the second time Nigeria were going past the Malians after they also beat them 1-0 in a group game.

Salimata Diarra gave Mali the lead after 10 minutes.

But Nigeria, who were halted in the semi-final by rivals Ghana on penalties, fought back to draw level through Chinaza Uchendu three minutes later.

Uchendu then put Nigeria in front on 39 minutes and it will prove to be the match winner.