Pepe Reina bade an emotional farewell to Napoli fans on Sunday amid reports he is set to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Goalkeeper Reina had tears in his eyes as he saluted supporters following Sunday’s 3-1 win over Atalanta.

He was embraced by Dries Mertens, who urged him to do a lap of honour.

PSG are reportedly not convinced by either Kevin Trapp or Alphonse Areola and have turned to former Liverpool star Reina, with his agent confirming their interest.

Il Mattino newspaper reported that Napoli have rejected one offer from PSG but are stepping up efforts to find a new keeper to replace Reina.

The 35-year-old is in the final year of his contract and has also been linked with Newcastle, managed by his old boss Rafa Benitez, and Manchester City.