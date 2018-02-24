Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has shaken off illness to be named in the squad for the match against bitter rivals Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Brazil international has been included in coach Unai Emery’s 18-man squad for the match known as Le Classique at Parc des Princes this weekend but Marco Verratti and Yuri Berchiche have not made it.

Neymar was struggling prematch with viral symptoms, while Verratti had abdominal pains and Berchiche took a knock to the right thigh during training.

“Neymar is sick, but I hope that he will be back in training on Saturday and that he will be able to play on Sunday,” Emery said at his prematch news conference on Friday. “It is not an injury. It is gastroenteritis and a mild fever.”

Emery added that Neymar will likely start if he is passed fit to feature this weekend.

“When we play at Parc des Princes, every player feels something special,” said Emery. “Neymar is just like the other players. He is intelligent, and he learns from things that happen, individually and collectively, in order to not repeat the same mistakes.

“If Neymar plays on Sunday, he will be ready. He will be focused on putting in a great performance through his qualities in order to entertain the supporters.”

In better news for Emery, Kylian Mbappe returns from suspension and is available, so the Spaniard could go with a full-strength front three of Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Neymar.

Elsewhere, youth academy graduates Christopher Nkunku and Stanley N’Soki have been left out, while Hatem Ben Arfa continues to be cast aside.