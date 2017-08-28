West Brom have rejected a £21m bid from Leicester City for centre-back Jonny Evans, Sky Sports reports.

Evans has been linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer, with Manchester City previously understood to be in pole position to sign the 29-year-old.

West Brom have rejected at least one City bid for Evans, although speculation has continued which also included the possibility of a swap deal involving Eliaquim Mangala.

Sky Sports reports the current offer on the table from Leicester, who offered West Brom £10m earlier this summer, is still some way below where West Brom would be prepared to do business.

Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare, who has already added recent England call-up Harry Maguire since the end of last season, is keen to sign another defender and Sky Sports reports he hopes the lure of regular first-team football will edge Evans towards a move to the King Power.

Evans did not feature against Stoke on Sunday but said his absence was not down to anything related to a transfer and that he remained committed to the club.

The Northern Ireland defender broached the subject of his Hawthorns future in his programme notes for Sunday’s game, the last before he links up with his international team-mates.

He wrote: “Obviously, there’s been a bit of speculation around my future here but from my point of view, it’s very simple.

“All I’ve been concentrating on is getting fit and getting back out on the pitch and doing my bit for the team.

“Every window there’s always speculation over transfers but as players these things are often out of your control and it’s best not to think about it too much.

“Until anybody tells me different, I’m only committed to Albion and I’m only thinking about getting in this team. It’s a great club and I’m proud to be captain.”

Evans has been with West Brom since 2015 when he joined the club from Manchester United for £8m.