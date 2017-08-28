Aaron Ramsey has apologised to Arsenal fans following their 4-0 thrashing by Liverpool and admitted the Gunners must change in order to compete for the title.

Sunday’s 4-0 humiliation at Anfield was Arsenal’s second successive Premier League defeat of the season and has left them, and manager Arsene Wenger, under pressure and facing searching questions.

“We’re very disappointed with the way we performed but we have to accept it,” Ramsey told the club’s official website. “We’re sorry to the fans that came up – it’s not good enough and we have to do something about it.

“We’re going to have to change something if we’re to compete this year.

“Liverpool showed what it’s going to have to take to compete for the Premier League and we’re going to have to do something about it if we’re going to do that.”

Arsenal were comprehensively outplayed and their humiliation could have been greater were it not for several excellent saves from goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Roberto Firmino headed Liverpool ahead after 17 minutes and Sadio Mane scored a stunning second to double the lead before the break. Mohamed Salah robbed Hector Bellerin to race away for the third after 57 minutes and substitute Daniel Sturridge completed the rout.

Arsenal, whose only victory this term was a 4-3 defeat of Leicester, now have the best part of a fortnight, due to an international break, to take stock of their situation.

Ramsey added: “Most of the squad go away now, so when we get back we’ll have to review that and hopefully we can move on and sort it out.”

The manner of the defeat is likely to reignite the protests against Wenger that created headlines and split fans last season.

Wenger, who signed a new two-year contract after winning the FA Cup in May, described his side’s performance against Liverpool as “disastrous”.

“The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough,” he told Sky Sports. “We were beaten everywhere physically.

“Our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance.”