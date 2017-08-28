Ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Cameroon, Super Eagles players appear confident of a victorious outcome.

China-based Odion Ighalo says the Eagles will go into the fixtures with calmness and composure.

Ighalo, who plies his trade for Changchun Yatai, said that Cameroon should be scared of the Super Eagles despite being champions of Africa.

“We have six points and we are leading the group and they have just two, they should be scared because if they should lose this game, they have lost the World Cup ticket,” Ighalo said.

“They are the ones that should be under pressure and not us that is topping the group but that does not mean we will just sleep and relax on the pitch of play.

“We have to give our best and be at our best – defending, fighting, scoring. Every aspect of our game has to be good for us to overcome them.”

The striker added that the Eagles will approach the match bereft of pressure because “football is a game you go to enjoy yourself. It’s for you to go and express yourself on the ball but when you start putting yourself under pressure, you will play selfishly by putting yourself ahead of the team”.

Ighalo said it is inconsequential if he does not score, noting that the most important thing is for the Super Eagles to win.

“I’ll rather play for a team that will win the game rather than me scoring,” he said.

“I’m not under pressure to score in the two games. I am going in to give 101 percent in the games. If the goals come, fine and if the goal does not come, my prayer is that we should win the games [because] it is important for us as a team to qualify for the World Cup.

“It does not matter who scores.”

With the first of the two-legged games mere days away, Nigerian football fans and pundits are apprehensive over the Eagles goalkeeping department.

But Ikechukwu Ezenwa, a potential starter in goal, has said the three goalkeepers in the team will be good enough for the game.

“My colleagues-Akpeyi, Alampasu and I, irrespective of who will feature against Cameroon, we will support each other to ensure that our beloved country qualifies for the World Cup in Russia,” Ezenwa said.

“We need to be at the World Cup and for me, I don’t think there is any problem. If you communicate with your defenders, it will make the job easier for you.”

Ezenwa also said the defence of the Eagles is very strong, contrary to the public’s opinion.

“We have the best defenders presently now in the country and I think they are doing very well. I don’t think there is any problem in the defense right now in the team,” he said.

He added that concentration will be key to defeating Cameroon.