William Troost-Ekong was sent off in Galatasaray’s 5-0 demolition of Bursaspor at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi Turk Telekom Stadyumu in a Turkish Super Lig encounter.

The defender, in his 26th appearance for the club, received the second red card of his career after a harsh challenge on Younes Belhanda which ultimately disorganised Green Crocodiles as they conceded four goals after the dismissal.

The Yellow-Reds started the encounter on a flying note with Bafetimbi Gomis registering a goal 11 minutes into the tie.

The encounter became tougher for the Bursa outfit after Troost-Ekong received his marching orders in the 38th minute which subsequently made a comeback difficult with Garry Rodrigues adding the second goal four minutes after.

On return from the break, Fatih Terim’s side continued from where they stopped with Serdar Aziz increasing the scoreline in the 49th minute.

Gomis scored Galatasaray’s fourth in the 72nd minute before completing his hat-trick at the death.

Nigeria duo of Shehu Abdullahi and Mikel Agu featured from start to finish but could do little to alleviate the humiliating defeat.

The result has seen Bursaspor drop to the 12th spot with 27 points from 23 matches while their hosts climbed to the summit of the log.

The Timsah Arena outfit have now failed to secure victory in their last six games and will be hoping to return to winning ways when they play host to Kayserispor on March 2.