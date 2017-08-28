MFM head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes the Nigerian Professional Football League title race is still on despite his side’s defeat away to Abia Warriors in Umuahia.

The Olukoya Boys lost 1-0 to Abia Warriors on Sunday with Arinze Nwangwu grabbing the match winner for the hosts at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Despite the defeat, MFM are still second in the NPFL table with 59 points from 36 games, four points adrift of Plateau United who lead the log with 63 points from the same number of matches.

- Advertisement -

The result has further put a dent on MFM’s hopes of toppling Plateau United who also were held to a 1-1 draw by Rivers United FC.

“We didn’t take our chances and we paid for it but I believe that the NPFL title race is still open. If it is not, I’d have called Kennedy Boboye to congratulate him,” Ilechukwu said after his side’s defeat in Umuahia.

“We have to believe we can. Nothing is over until it’s over.”

MFM must win their two remaining fixtures against Nasarawa United and El Kanemi Warriors and hope current leaders Plateau United drop at least four points to stand a chance of landing their first ever title.