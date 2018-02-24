NPFL bottom club Niger Tornadoes said they believe a return to their home ground of Minna after two seasons will see them turn around their fortunes.

Tornadoes are rock bottom of the table with xx points after nine rounds of matches.

The 2017 Aiteo Cup finalists have already fired coach Erasmus Onuh as they aimto get their campaign back on track.

They have played their home games at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja for the past two seasons, but the LMC has now given them conditional approval to use the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna for their next four matches, starting from Sunday’s game vs Abia Warriors.

Experienced midfielder Solomon Owello said Tornadoes now believe their return home is the tonic they need to get back into top reckoning in the league.

“Playing in front of our home fans will change our fortunes, our wonderful fans have missed us here in Minna and we’re happy we are now back home,” he said.

“Hopefully, we will start picking the necessary points from now on.

“We are very determined to move out of the relegation zone with much improved results.”