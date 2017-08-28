Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane felt his side deserved more after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia at the Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio prevented Madrid’s belated title party from falling flat with a late equaliser.

Real were presented with the La Liga trophy before kick-off after claiming their 33rd title away to Malaga on the final day of last season.

Asensio’s early strike meant the celebratory atmosphere continued until goals from Carlos Soler and Geoffrey Kondogbia threatened to cause an upset.

But Asensio’s superb free-kick meant some wayward finishing from team-mate Karim Benzema was not fully punished.

And Zidane said on Madrid’s official website: “I can’t be happy with result, but the performance was excellent. We deserved more but that’s the way it goes in football and you can’t always win.

“We’ve dropped two points but I’m really proud of my players. The tough part is to create the chances and today we had seven or eight clear-cut openings.

“We could have won the game, but that’s not how things panned out.

“We’ll continue to work hard and focus on the next game. It’s now time to rest up, although some of the players are heading off with their national teams.”

Valencia boss Marcelino was proud of his side’s effort.

“The ones who deserve everyone’s attention today are those who have played and worked throughout pre-season,” he said on the club website.

“All the coaching staff are very proud of the players, of the competitive nature they’ve shown today and every other day at training and in all the matches.

“I think our fans should also feel satisfied seeing our team compete the way they have against the best team in the world.

“I think we competed at a very high level. I think we were also brave and we tried to create goalscoring opportunities.

“I think we were well-organised, and worked hard as a team. We showed we have really good team spirit, and we’re an ambitious team who are really committed.”