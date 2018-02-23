West Ham defender Jose Fonte is joining Chinese club Dalian Yifeng, manager David Moyes has confirmed.

The Portuguese defender has not played for the Hammers since October due to an ankle injury which required surgery.

“I can confirm it’s very close,” said Moyes. “We wish him good luck.”

A reported fee of £5 million gives West Ham the chance to recoup a chunk of the £8m they paid to Southampton for Fonte in January 2017.