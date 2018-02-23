Super Eagles star Victor Moses has reacted to the Aiteo NFF Player of the Year award for 2018 given to him recently, saying he feels proud to win the award.

The Chelsea wing-back who missed out from the CAF Footballer of The Year Award held in Accra, Ghana, early in the year was considered as Nigeria’s best by the Nigeria Football Federation to win the prestigious national award on Monday.

Moses, who is expected to be in action against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday in Premier League clash, wrote on his Twitter handle that he was honoured to win the award.

“Proud to win the NFF Player of the Year award for 2018. A real honour for me and my family 🙏🏿 #Nigeria,” he tweeted.

Moses was part of the team that qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.