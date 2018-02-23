Yobe Stars have a new home in the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano after their home ground in Damataru was blacklisted by the league organisers and as such they will host regional rivals El Kanemi Warriors there this weekend.

Yobe officials informed newsmen of their choice of Kano.

Yobe Desert Stars are back in the top flight after many years in the lower league.

They are 10th on the table with 13 points from nine matches.

The League Management Company (LMC) has ordered several clubs including Yobe Stars to choose new match venues because their home grounds have failed to meet the standards allowed in the competition.

The home grounds of Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes have also been blacklisted by the LMC and as such these clubs will now have to play their home games elsewhere.

Tornadoes have had the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna provisionally approved to stage their home matches.