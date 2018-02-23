The Head Coach of the U20 Boys’ National Team, Paul Aigbogun, has invited 28 players to camp as Nigeria begins preparations for the qualifying series for 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Enyimba FC’s Ikouwem Udoh, who won the Young Player of the Year award at this week’s AITEO-NFF Football Awards, has been called alongside Super Eagles B teammates Peter Eneji and Nura Muhammed.

Nasarawa United’s Douglas Achiv, Akwa United’s Adesina Gata and Kano Pillars’ fleet-footed midfielder Alhassan Ibrahim have also been invited.

Kano Pillars’ Nazifi Yahaya and MFM FC’s goalkeeper Ospino Egbe are also on the 28-man list.

All invited players are to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, between Sunday, February 25 and Monday, February 26 with their international passports, birth certificates and training kits.

The 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations will be staged in Niger Republic.

Nigeria has seven African U20 titles; winning in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011 and 2015. It won silver medals at the FIFA U20 World Cup in 1989 and 2005, after finishing third in the old USSR in 1985.

INVITED PLAYERS

Ikouwem Udoh (Enyimba FC); Peter Eneji (Plateau United); Nur Muhammed (El-Kanemi Warriors); Wasiu Abdulazeez (Enyimba FC); Aniekieme Okon (Akwa United); Valentine Ozounwafor (Enyimba FC); Aminu Nuhu (Akwa United); Nazifi Yahaya (Kano Pillars); Isa Ndala (Nasarawa United); Adesina Gata (Akwa United); Alhassan Ibrahim (Kano Pillars); Douglas Achiv (Nasarawa United); Jamilu Muhammed (Kano Pillars); Mubarak Abdulsalam (Wikki Tourists); Sadiq Abdullahi (Nasarawa United); Akila Jadima (MFM FC); Charles Agbo (El-Kanemi Warriors); Frank Kappe (Katsina United); Idris Said (Niger Tornadoes); Ospino Egbe (MFM FC); Malachy Chibuzor (Rivers United); Sunday Anthony (El-Kanemi Warriors); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Nurudeen Mudashiru (ABS FC); Waheed Adebayo (MFM FC); Mubarak Ejiogu (Niger Tornadoes); Detan Ogundare (Kogi United); Amos Obasogie (Insurance FC)