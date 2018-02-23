Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged for breaching the FA’s kit and advertising regulations.

The Spaniard’s sanction is for “wearing a political message, specifically a yellow ribbon”, said the Football Association.

Guardiola said in November he wears the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in Catalonia, where he was born.

He has until 18:00 GMT on Monday 5 March 2018 to respond to the charge.