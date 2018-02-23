Arsenal will play AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League after their scare against Ostersunds.

The Gunners beat their Swedish opponents 4-2 on aggregate but came close to giving up the three-goal advantage they had built during Thursday’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

A trip to Italy is the reward for Arsene Wenger’s men, with Milan having beaten Ludogorets 4-0 on aggregate to secure their place in the draw.

Arsenal will travel to Milan’s San Siro for the first leg to face a side that has struggled badly in Serie A this season, currently sitting in seventh place, some 25 points behind leaders Napoli.

They are managed by former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, who was named as Milan’s manager in November after Vincenzo Montella was sacked.

Celtic’s conquerors Zenit St Petersburg will meet Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Round of 16 draw:

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Lyon

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v FC Salzburg

AC Milan v ARSENAL

First legs to be played March 8, second legs on March 15.