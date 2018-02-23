Arsenal will play AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League after their scare against Ostersunds.
The Gunners beat their Swedish opponents 4-2 on aggregate but came close to giving up the three-goal advantage they had built during Thursday’s second leg at the Emirates Stadium.
A trip to Italy is the reward for Arsene Wenger’s men, with Milan having beaten Ludogorets 4-0 on aggregate to secure their place in the draw.
Arsenal will travel to Milan’s San Siro for the first leg to face a side that has struggled badly in Serie A this season, currently sitting in seventh place, some 25 points behind leaders Napoli.
They are managed by former Rangers midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, who was named as Milan’s manager in November after Vincenzo Montella was sacked.
Celtic’s conquerors Zenit St Petersburg will meet Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Round of 16 draw:
Lazio v Dynamo Kiev
RB Leipzig v Zenit St Petersburg
Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow
CSKA Moscow v Lyon
Marseille v Athletic Bilbao
Sporting Lisbon v Viktoria Plzen
Borussia Dortmund v FC Salzburg
AC Milan v ARSENAL
First legs to be played March 8, second legs on March 15.