Wigan manager Paul Cook says Latics fans did not go to the DW Stadium to see them beat Manchester City as a win was so unlikely.

League One Wigan upset the odds to beat City, who are running away with the Premier League, and progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

However, a pitch invasion occurred immediately after the final whistle, during which Sergio Aguero clashed with a Wigan fan.

Cook put the post-match scenes down to the joy of the fans, saying: “You’ve got to remember the pure emotions of the night for Wigan fans. They didn’t really turn up to see us win – that’s the truth of it.

“I’ve got a picture of my son in the directors’ box – he’s only 12 – with his head in his hands looking at the floor because he couldn’t watch.

“People have to remember how emotional the game is and I think that outpouring should just be remembered as a historic FA Cup win.

“We certainly don’t want to see fans engaging with players. The players’ protection is absolutely paramount.

“But also the supporters enjoying that moment is a good thing for me.”

Cook also played down any bad blood between himself and City counterpart Pep Guardiola, who clashed at half-time.

He said: “It was all fine. Managers have moments like that. Sometimes emotions can go too high. But I do believe things like that should stay where they belong.

“We can have different opinions on the game and refereeing decisions, but that’s all part and parcel of the game for me.”