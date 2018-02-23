Aaron Samuel has said he can only justify his pay by playing regularly and that is why he is excited to have secured a loan move to Russian club Amkar Perm.

Samuel has completed a loan move from CSKA Moscow to Amkar Perm as he has struggled for game time at the top Russian army club.

“I need to play regularly to justify the wages I earn. I hate free money because I am one player who is ready to give my best on the field of play,” he said.

“I just want to play football.

“This is a new page in my career and I am happy to have made the move to Amkar perm to join my friend Fegor Ogude.”

He said his performance at his new club will determine his next move.

“I am still a CSKA Moscow player and after the season, we will see how it goes,” he said.

He said he has also not ruled himself out of the World Cup at his base in June even though he has not been part of the qualifiers.

“Everyone wants to be at the World Cup, I am not an exemption, but for meto be at the World Cup, I need to play regularly and crown it with good performance and that is why I am at Amkar.

“I will get to start playing very soon and good enough I am used to Russia as I left China back to Russia.”