International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino has praised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for showing excellent vision and focus.

The Swiss-Italian football administrator also condoled with the NFF and the family of Kano Pillars’ player Chinedu Udoji who died in a car accident on Sunday night.

Infantino was speaking at the post – FIFA Executive Football Summit press conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I will start by commending the support that we got from the NFF for this program. Excellent work was done by the NFF team to facilitate the holding of the Summit and FIFA is grateful for this,” he said on the NFF official website.

“The presentation by the NFF President (Amaju Pinnick) was brilliant, and it captured the great work that the administration has done over the past two years.

“The plan for Mini-Secretariats and Football Pitches in all the States of Nigeria deserves applause and support of everyone involved in Nigerian Football.

“Nigeria, having won the FIFA U17 World Cup an unparalleled five times and been at every youth tournament for the girls, is one of the foremost countries in world football with regards to youth competitions,” he added.

“We praise the commitment of the Government and people of Nigeria to youth competitions and football generally.”