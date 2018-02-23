Aaron Ramsey will have a fitness test on Friday to determine his availability for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City but Arsene Wenger believes Mesut Ozil will be fit to play.

Wales midfielder Ramsey has struggled with a groin problem this season and Wenger must decide on whether Ramsey will play at Wembley.

A number of players sat out Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Ostersunds FK in the Europa League on Thursday but Wenger said he still needs to check on the fitness of those who did play.

Wenger said: “From last night we don’t know what kind of state Alex Iwobi [is in]. A few players were rested, they are all alright.

“After that, I have to make a decision on Aaron Ramsey. He looks to be available but he has another test today. We will know more about it tomorrow.”

Ozil has been battling an illness but Wenger is hopeful he will be available.

“I saw him this morning,” Wenger said. “He had a good session yesterday that he absorbed well so we have to see how he responds to it today but I think he will be alright.

“You want all of your best players available and of course he is an important player for us.”