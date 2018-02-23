Heartland head coach Ramson Madu is expecting a tough match against Akwa United on Sunday.

The two teams will lock horns in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Heartland are heading into this game having defeated Wikki Tourists 2-1 in a match day nine tie which was played at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri last weekend.

“The win over Wikki Tourists has lifted our spirits,” Madu told the league’s official website.

“And we shall go back to the drawing board to seriously prepare for the next game with Akwa United who are equally a strong side.

“I must also thumb up the performance of the visitors (Wikki Tourists). They were more relaxed and played as if they were at home,” he continued.

“They started the game well and could have been two goals up before my boys woke up.”

Heartland are placed seventh on the league standings, while United are sitting at the top of the table. United are three points above Heartland.