The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn alongside Kazakhstan, Kosovo and France in the Alanya 2018 Women’s Cup.

This year’s edition which consists of 12 countries will be the second and it will be held from 26 February to 7 March in Alanya, Turkey.

According to a report in JWsport1. com, Turkey’s spot in the group will be taken by Kosovo who will have two teams in the invitational competition.

Group A is made up of Mexico, Poland, Latvia and Jordan while Kosovo B will tackle Romania, Ukraine and Northern Ireland in Group C.

The Super Falcons, who on Thursday lost to Ghana in the semi-finals of the WAFU Women’s Cup, are expected to play a friendly game against France in April.

2018 Turkish Women Cup Groups

Group A: Mexico, Poland, Latvia and Jordan.

Group B: Nigeria, France, Kazakhstan and Kosovo.

Group C: Kosovo B, Romania, Ukraine and Northern Ireland.