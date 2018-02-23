Former Super Falcons striker Perpetua Nkwocha has tipped an African country to with both the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Olympic gold.

Since the beginning of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in China in 1991, only the Falcons and Cameroon have advanced into the knockout stages.

The Falcons got to the quarter-finals in the 1999 edition in the USA, while Cameroon reached the round 16 on their debut in 2015 in Canada.

Commenting on Africa’s chances, the four-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year (2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011) who played in four World Cups (2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015) posited that African wwomen’s football is fast catching up.

“When I first went to the World Cup, we felt we had to avoid losing 6-0 or something like that,” Nkwocha told FIFA.com. “We took little pleasures in being competitive. Over time we are learning and going up. Now we have a lot of players based abroad and can bring that experience.

“Anyone representing his or her country feels like they are representing all of Africa, and I was the same. African football is growing now and we are learning a lot. One day Africa will rule the world and win the World Cup or Olympics.”

And reflecting on her goal at the 2011 World Cup in Germany, she said: “My personal highlight was scoring that goal against Canada. I was so happy because I was starting to think it wouldn’t happen.”