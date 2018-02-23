Nigerian Football Federation boss Amaju Pinnick has told FIFA that his country is ready to host any major sporting event.

Pinnick was speaking to the media on Tuesday during a press conference that followed immediately on the heels of the FIFA Executive Football Summit held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

The NFF boss has assured the world’s football governing body that the West African nation is willing to host any major football program, on or off the field.

“We have the capacity and we have demonstrated this on several occasions, and we have a government that is doing everything possible to encourage and enable the blossoming of sport as a key industry,” said Pinnick.

“Just as the FIFA President himself said at the AITEO-NFF Awards, football is life in Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Football fraternity, I want to commend FIFA for their strong support for our football and for African Football at large.

“Mr. Gianni Infantino visited Nigeria for the first time in his tenure in July 2016, and after he left, we witnessed a turn-around in the fortunes of our football.

“I believe that after he leaves this time, our football will soar even higher, with great possibilities of dazzling the world at the FIFA World Cup in Russia.”

The Summit, which was one of 12 FIFA Executive Football Summits planned for November 2017 and March 2018, was attended as well by CAF President Ahmad and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura among others.