Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has hinted that his players were complacent ahead of their Europa League round of 32 second leg clash against Ostersunds.

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 on Thursday night , but progressed into the next round with a 4-2 aggregate win.

“We were not at the races in the first half. The second half was much better. Our energy was higher and we were in control. We were complacent in the first half, not focused and had no ideas on the ball.

“It’s better not to talk too much tonight and focus on our next game.

“I think the team in the first half was not at the level you expect. It was not easy for the defenders as we lost the ball early and didn’t screen the ball well.

“Ostersund might not have a glamorous name but technically and collectively they’re a good side,” Wenger told the media afterwards.