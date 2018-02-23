Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba feels he is being harshly treated by manager Jose Mourinho and wants the Portuguese to show him more support as he endures a difficult spell.

United’s record £89million signing has fallen out of favour and was left on the bench for their 0-0 draw with Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Mourinho selected Scott McTominay in midfield instead and Pogba was only brought on after Ander Herrera picked up an injury in the 17th minute.

SportsMail reports the 24-year-old Frenchman believes Mourinho is not treating him well and wants to feel valued again.

Pogba’s camp have even begun sounding out Europe’s top clubs, to see if there could be a buyer for the unhappy star this summer.

United would strenuously oppose any attempt by Pogba to leave only 19 months, after he returned to the club from Juventus for a hefty fee.