Nigeria has failed to reach the finals of the maiden West African Football Union Women’s Cup after losing 5-4 on penalties to Ghana.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time before both teams proceeded to penalties in the match played at the Treichville Sports Park Stadium in Abidjan.

Alice Ogebe opened scoring for Nigeria in the eighth minute with Faustina Ampah sending in the equaliser for Ghana nine minutes later.

Proceeding to penalty shootout, the Super Falcons lost 4-5 to the Black Queens.

Falcons will take on Mali for the third place position while the Black Queens will face hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the finals.