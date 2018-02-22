Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has finally ended speculation regarding the return of goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama to the team ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr said the experienced keeper is not playing at club level and he cannot take players in that situation.

The German manager also pointed out that the veteran goalkeeper has been inactive for his French club since the start of this season.

”He is not playing anywhere, so we cannot take players who are not playing,” Rohr told reporters.

”We are working hard to have the best of our legs taken to Russia and we don’t have the luxury of naming a player that has not been playing in recent time.

”Each time we have a problem, there is always a good answer and I hope it will be the same for the World Cup.

”We currently have so many players in camp and we want to continue monitoring them. The most important thing is for them to be in best shape for the Mundial.”

Enyeama last played for Lille OSC on April last year 2017 for 65 minutes against Rennes in the French Ligue 1.