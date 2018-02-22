Scott McTominay has admitted to feeling “nervous” after being picked to replaced Paul Pogba in the Manchester United team to face Sevilla on Wednesday night.

The 21-year-old was handed just his second start in the Champions League in the round-of-16 first leg clash at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

His inclusion in the team was at the expense of Pogba, who was left on the bench by Jose Mourinho for the second time in four games.

Afterwards the United manager hailed McTominay’s performance as “brilliant,” but the youngster said it was only after overcoming some early nerves.

“Obviously nerves are natural, it’s how you deal with those nerves and once you go out there, you just forget about it,” he told MUTV. “It’s a game of football on a pitch that you played on before, you just take from there and want to play your game.”

After drawing 0-0 in Seville — thanks in large part to David De Gea — United will head into the second leg at Old Trafford on March 13 with the tie still in the balance.

McTominay, though, is confident they can get the job done and progress into the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

“It’s a difficult place to come, Sevilla,” he added. “The fans and all the players are going to be up for it when Manchester United are in town and it’s a difficult night.

“You have to concentrate and focus. I thought it was a good performance from the whole team, everybody played well and that’s the main thing going back to Old Trafford.”