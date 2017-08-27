Mauricio Pochettino says he is confident about bringing in three more signings before the end of the transfer window this week.

The Tottenham manager has had a fairly quiet summer in terms of new players, with only Davinson Sanchez and Paulo Gazzinga arriving at the club so far.

And after seeing his side draw 1-1 with Burnley, Pochettino said he was optimistic that at least three further signings would be through the door before Thursday’s 11pm deadline.

“Yes, I am confident of getting a minimum of three players,” he told Sky Sports after Sunday’s match.

“We are working hard to try and add more quality to the squad. There are many rumours and we are working hard. We will see. There are only a few days to the end of the transfer window.”

In terms of the game, it was a last-minute Chris Wood strike that cancelled out Dele Alli’s goal and was the second successive match in which Tottenham have conceded late on.

Their stuttering form at Wembley also continues to be a talking point, although Pochettino is confident that hard work can see their performances and concentration improve.

“The feeling is not so great because of the way we conceded the goal. It is difficult to take but that is football. It was a very tough game and it was difficult for us to play,” he added.

“I think it is true that we conceded in one transition against Chelsea and today the same. It was a situation in the last moment of the game. It means we need to stay calm, try to work hard, focus more and try to concentrate until the end of the game.

“No it is no concern to me [dropping points in early home games]. It is only the beginning of the season. It is better that everything happens now and the lack of concentration comes in the first two games.

“The only way to fix that is by working hard during the week. Now, we are going into an international break but when everyone is back, we will start to work hard.

“I am very calm and we just need to work hard. The last few seasons have been tough starts for us but we are so strong. I think after the international break, we will try to sort things, try to score goals and try to win games.”