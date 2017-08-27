Hugo Broos, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon manager, has promised that his team would give the Super Eagles a tough task when both sides clash.

Broos, the Africa Cup of Nations winning coach with the Lions, was speaking on Sunday amidst the withdrawal from the matches of two of his first team players.

It will be recalled that Clinton N’jie, former Tottenham Hotspurs star and the Indomitable Lions top striker, had withdrawn from the match following a tear in his right ischio during Olympique Marseille’s league match against SCO Angers on August 20.

The center forward is expected to spend at least two weeks on the sidelines and a result of the ailment, N’Jie missed Marseille’s 3-0 rout of NK Domzale in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 24-year-old has nineteen international caps to his name and has scored six goals.

Only Monaco star Radamel Falcao has scored more goals than him in the French Ligue 1 so far this season.

Just on Saturday, the Lions’ and SCO Angers forward, Karl Toko Ekambi pulled out of the double header against Super Eagles after making the 23-man squad.

Angers SCO manager Stéphane Moulin stated at a press conference on on Friday that Ekambi has been receiving treatment since Wednesday after suffering a training ground injury the previous day.

Speaking on Sunday, Broos ruled out any crisis in his team but admitted that even though the players would be missed, the African champions are not deterred as they prepare to face their sternest test for the World Cup ticket.

“I know how it is when a coach loses his key players to injury, especially when there are crucial matches. Clinton is one of our best performers, same thing with Karl but we should also know that Injury is part of the game. Their injuries can’t deter us because we have capable replacements,” he said.