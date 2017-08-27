Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described his side’s performance as “disastrous” after a 4-0 defeat against Liverpool.

First-half goals from Roberto Firmino (17) and Sadio Mane (40) were added to by Mohamed Salah (57) and Daniel Sturridge (77) as the Reds ran riot at Anfield.

While Liverpool have responded to uncertainty over Philippe Coutinho’s future with a scintillating start to the season, it is now back-to-back away defeats for Arsenal, and Wenger didn’t hold back in his assessment of his side’s display.

“The result is a consequence of our performance. We were not good enough,” he told Sky Sports. “We were beaten everywhere physically, in the end I believe we made it easier for them, and the mistakes gave them a cushion.

“We started to dominate the game in the second half but then the third goal killed the game. Mentally it was difficult, but it was a very disappointing performance.

“It was shocking (Mane’s goal before half time) but our performance was absolutely disastrous. Not to become too emotional, we have to take some distance, and there are some reasons behind it, and the players now go on their international break, but we do have to take the consequences of our performance today.

“If you find a manager who is happy with that performance today, I wish you good luck. The emotions are negative, but it’s not the right moment to talk about that.”

Wenger has been accused of showing too much loyalty to certain players who continually let him down in the big games, and with the side heading into the international break with three points from their opening three games, the Frenchman faces a fortnight to reflect on another abject display at the home of a top six rival.

The 67-year-old added: “Recently we’ve done quite well in the big games, which is why today is all the more disappointing. The consequence is that the confidence drops and we’ve lost two away games. We need everybody to keep belief and focus.

“If I am the problem, I am sorry, but I believe all together we lose. The only thing we can do is come back and give the fans a better level of performance.”