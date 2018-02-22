Christian Eriksen says Tottenham have put their mid-season dip behind them and are hitting form at the right time.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and slipped out of the top four of the Premier League towards the end of 2017.

But after winning only five of 11 matches in October and November, Tottenham are now on a run of 14 matches unbeaten – a sequence that has included wins over Arsenal and Manchester United and draws at Juventus and Liverpool.

Eriksen told Tottenham’s website: “I don’t know what it is about this time of year but it’s probably all about how we train – we work hard, especially in pre-season and we really pick up this time of year.

“All I know is the team feels very confident and we’re going in the right direction.

“We started the season well, had a dip and now we’ve really built up again over the last few months.

“There is still everything to play for in the Champions League and getting seven points from the games against United, Liverpool and Arsenal was a great achievement and gives us a lot of confidence going forward.”

Eriksen also urged his Tottenham team-mates to remain focused in the Champions League after their joy at coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Juventus in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

He said: “To come from 2-0 down against Juventus felt like a win, somehow… but we know we have to be professional at Wembley because the second leg will be a different game.”