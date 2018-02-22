Enyimba will begin their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign next month in the Republic of Benin after they were drawn to face that country’s club Energie FC.

Enyimba were on standby for the preliminary round of the competition, but will be playing their first match away from home on March 6, while the return leg in Nigeria is scheduled for March 16.

Enyimba sports director Jude Anyudufu said: “We are aware of the result which saw Energie FC beat Haifa FC of Gambia 2-1 on aggregate.”

“We are not new to continental football and we are going to approach the match with sense of seriousness.”

With target set very high by the club, the top Enyimba official said he believes that would be the only way to justify the team’s qualification.

“The only way to justify our ticket on the continent is to advance to the next round and our aim is to reach the final stages of CAF Confederation Cup,” he said.

Anyudufu also spoke on the death of former Enyimba skipper Chinedu Udoji.

“This is a sad time for everyone at Enyimba. We lost a great man, a player, a committed soldier on the field of play and above all our team captain for several years.

“As I speak with you, I was with his parents and wife in Kaduna to condole them on behalf of Enyimba.

“Truly speaking I don’t want to discuss football as I am still speechless following the death of Chinedu Udoji.”