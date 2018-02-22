FIFA has lifted the ban on voters publicly endorsing any 2026 World Cup bid.

Last month, the governing body ordered officials not to openly discuss the merits of either the joint Northern American bid, featuring the United States, Canada and Mexico, or the rival bid from Morocco.

However, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura informed members this week of an about-turn in a letter to member associations.

Samoura also intimated them of a new guidance on the bid rules of conduct.

“All public statements by football officials in support of one bidder are admissible provided that they meet the underlying principles of ethical behavior.

“They shall be limited to genuine support for the preferred bidder and contain no statements against the competitive bidder or requests for bloc voting.

“Officials shall consider whether, from a common sense perspective, the nature and form of a statement can be considered as `fair’ and `not unduly influencing the bidding process,” Samoura said in the letter.

Samoura acknowledged that the previous rules were “questioned by members of the football community.”

The entire FIFA Congress, which features 211 soccer nations, is due to vote on June 13 on the 2026 host.