Coach Gernot Rohr has expressed concerns over the lack of game time for goalkeepers Vincent Enyeama and Dele Alampasu ahead of the World Cup in June.

Enyeama has recovered fully from a long-term knee injury, but he is still not playing regularly for French Ligue 1 club Lille, while Alampasu is still not turning out for the first team of his Portuguese club.

“The problem is that Enyeama is not playing much after his injury, that’s the same problem with Alampasu, he’s not playing, he cannot be ready for the competition,” Rohr lamented.

Rohr has admitted the Eagles goalkeeping department is top priority following the long-term illness of Carl Ikeme.

He has insisted on getting Enyeama back from his self-imposed international exile.

The team’s current No 1 Ikechukwu Ezenwa is expected to recover fully by the end of the month from a knee injury he suffered at the recent CHAN in Morocco.

Spain-based youngster Francis Uzoho has also been overlooked by his struggling La Liga club Deportivo La Coruna and the Eagles goalkeeper trainer is expected to soon be in Spain to work personally with the player.