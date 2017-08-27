Niger State College of Education, Minna, has won the first JAMB tertiary institutions football competition, held in Ilorin.

College of Education, Minna defeated Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by 4-3 via penalties after a goalless draw during regulation.

In the third place match played earlier, Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, defeated Kwara State College of Education, Oro, 4-2 on penalties, having played a one-all draw after 90 minutes.

In his message, the Minister of Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, called on corporate organisations to support government at all levels in sports development.

- Advertisement -

Represented by the Kwara Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, the minister thanked JAMB for its investment in football and urged the board to consider further support to other sporting activities.

Also speaking, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said the organisation of the tournament was part of Board’s corporate social responsibility.

Prof. Oloyede who spoke through Dr. Yusuf Lawal, promised that JAMB would continue to partner relevant stakeholders in the development of youths, especially through sports.