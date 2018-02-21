Cyril Olisema scored a brace for Akwa United to avenge a home loss and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup first round at the expense of Gambia’s Banjul Hawks 3-2 on aggregate.

The Gambians won the first leg in Uyo 2-1, but Akwa United bounced back in the reverse tie.

Olisema gave the visitors the lead after 36 minutes after defender Denise Nya missed a penalty five minutes earlier after a defender handled the ball inside his own vital area.

The midfielder doubled his team’s advantage soon after the restart to stun the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Victor Mboama goal was cancelled late on for offside.