Geo Travel and Tours has announced itself as the official travel partner to the Nigeria Football Federation for the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The event, themed: “Road to Russia,” is poised to connect football-loving Nigerians to the Super Eagles when they face their counterparts in Russia.

Making the revelation, the travel agency said its backing is critical and strategic.

It said: “It is important to make the super eagles feel the presence of home support by turning up a massive crowd in Russia. Geo travel and tours will collaborate with the local football loving community to give our full support to the Nigerian football national team by flying proud supporters to Russia to cheer on and support the Super Eagles.”

Geo Travel and Tours in its commitment to redefining travel and tourism and reintroducing Nigeria to the world will present packages that all football loving Nigerians and supporters can choose from to make it to the World Cup, with packages starting from as low as N500,000.

It further added: “Nigerians will also have the option of choosing from our number of customized packages that gives them the flexibility of choosing to see the first, second or third game only or a combination of the first and second games, second and third, or all three games.”

According to the Head of Business, Geo Travel and Tours, Damilola Osikoya: “Geo travel and tours aligning with the NFF is the company’s own way of making travelling to the world cup as easy as a phone call.”

Osikoya said Geo Travel and Tours will also adopt flexible payment plans for Nigerians hoping to book now and pay on a later date.

Geo Travel and Tours in partnership with Crenov8, a leading Management and Digital Consulting Firm, will also be hosting two major events in 2018: The Geo Celebrity Crush Easter Dubai Tour in the first quarter, which is a celebrity tour promoting African pop culture in Dubai, for fans as well as the general public and Meet the farmers conference in the final quarter, an annual conference focused on agriculture, which aims to connect large scale agro commodity producers to buyers alike.