Chelsea wingback Victor Moses has expressed his gratitude for being awarded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Player of the Year award.

Moses took home the top prize at the inaugural awards, beating competition from Leicester City defensive midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and 2018 African Nations Championship star Anthony Okpotu.

“Hi everyone, it’s Victor Moses here, thanks for making me the Nigeria Player of the year.” Moses told the official Nigerian Federation Twitter page.

“And also thanks to the NFF for this award, I really appreciate it and it’s an honour to win an award like this for Nigeria.

“And also most importantly, thanks to all my fans that have supported me and being there for me right from day one. Thank you all and God bless.”

The player’s superb form in 2017 helped Chelsea win the Premier League title and the Super Eagles secure qualification for the upcoming World Cup in Russia.