Erasmus Onuh has said he accepts his dismissal as Niger Tornadoes coach because he was not winning games.

“I have no regrets, I accept my dismissal because I was not winning matches,” the experienced coach explained.

“I would have expected the club to have been a little more patient with me till after the transfer window when I would have signed about six players to correct the many inbalances I met in the squad, but it was not to be.

“We had nine defensive midfielders, only two attacking midfielders, one of whom was (Solomon) Owello, who after he got injured, we struggled to win again.

“I did not recruit a single player, rather I inherited the entire squad.

“I have previously taken such a gamble at OUK FC (now Abia Warriors), Heartland and Sunshine Stars and it worked, but I didn’t get it right this time.”

However, he also said he suspected something sinister about the team’s poor of results.

“I am a bit baffled by some of things that happened while I was at the club, like a particular player who was responsible for all the cheap goals we let in. Who was this boy working for? Where does his loyalty lie? Who is the bigger masquerade?”

Tornadoes are bottom of the NPFL table with nine points from as many matches.