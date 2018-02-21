Enyimba will face Benin Republic’s Energie FC in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup after the modest side secured a shocking 2-1 aggregate win against Haifa of Guinea in the preliminary round.

Energie FC won the first leg 1-0 and scored a late equaliser in the reverse fixture in Conakry on Tuesday to earn 1-1 draw against their hosts.

The Beninoise will now hope to create another upset when they face two-time African champions Enyimba next month.

They will host the Peoples Elephant on March 6, while the return fixture is billed for the UJ Esuene Stadium, Calabar a fortnight later.

Enyimba did not play in the preliminary round as they were drawn into the first round by the Confederation of African Football.

Nigeria’s other representatives in the competition, Akwa United, will face Hawks of Gambia in their preliminary round second leg fixture today in Banjul.

The Promise Keepers lost the first leg 2-1 to the their hosts at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

No Nigerian club has won the CAF Confederation Cup in the past.