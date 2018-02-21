Nigeria’s Super Falcons will compete in an eight-nation competition tagged Alanya Women’s Tournament in Turkey in April.

Mexico, Romania, Ukraine and Slovakia are the other countries to have confirmed their participation in the competition according to a report in jwsports1.com.

France have also confirmed their participation but will be sending their Team B, as their first team will be in the United States of America defending their SheBelieves Cup title.

It will also be Nigeria’s first series of matches outside Africa since the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The competition will be Super Falcons’ second in 2018 following the ongoing inaugural WAFU Women’s Cup in Cote d’lvoire.

The Super Falcons are also expected to face France in an international friendly game in April.