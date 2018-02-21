Gbolahan Salami, could make his Irtysh Pavlodar of Kazakhstan debut when they welcome FK Aty in the opening fixture of the Kazakhstan Premier Liga which gets underway on March 11.

Salami signed a two-year contract with the club on January 25 as a free agent after parting company with his Finnish club Kuopion Palloseura, his intermediary, Yusuf, has confirmed to Scorenigeria.com.ng

Salami scored 29 times in 67 appearances for the Finnish Premier League side KuPS.

It is this scoring form he would want to transfer and replicate at Irtysh Pavlodar when the season gets underway against FK Aty inside their 11,828 capacity Zentraistadion Pavlodar home ground.

The 27-year-old Salami had played for Nigeria at the U20 and U23 levels.

He featured for the home-based Super Eagles at the 2014 CHAN in Cape Town, South Africa.

After leaving KuPS, Salami was linked to a move to undisclosed club in Turkey, before he finally sealed a deal with the coach Gerard Nus side, Irtysh Pavlodar.

His first drive into European football was in 2015 when he went on loan from Warri Wolves to Red Star Belgrade with an option of permanent deal.

But two months after, Salami came back following Red Star Belgrade’s financial problems.

Soon after, work visa stopped his potential move to Aston Villa of England in April 2015.

Salami’s Nigerian intermediary, Yusuf, confirmed the Irtysh Pavlodar contract.

“Salami is now with a Kazakhstani club, Irtysh Pavlodar.

“He joined them last month, just about three weeks ago”, Yusuf said.