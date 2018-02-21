Major sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation, Aiteo, has heaped praises on the president of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, his two vice, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko; A U Mustapha, SAN and Andrew Onyearu, for bringing it into Nigerian football.

Speaking at the inaugural Aiteo/NFF Awards in Lagos on Monday, the Deputy Managing Director of the organisation, Francis Peter, said they were committed to encouraging and empowering the teeming youth population in Nigeria and Africa to realise its potential whether in sport or any other chosen endeavour.

According to the DMD, it has been a successful partnership between the organisation and the country’s football with the qualification of the Super Eagles to the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup as one of the major successes recorded.

“To us as Nigerians, football is a uniting factor. It is one of the major things that blurs social, economic and ethnic lines and brings us together to the same table to cheer our legends,” he said.

“This event (the award ceremony) is a celebration of that unity that electrifies us when we play.

“The past few months have been richly rewarding for Nigerian football. Qualification for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, added to the home-based professionals finishing second place in the recently concluded African Nations Championship, have created a lot of excitement. These performances have fueled our expectations for the country at the forthcoming World Cup.

“The positive changes and accomplishments that have occurred in African Football, over the past 11 months, have not been accidental. We are truly impressed by the direction and vision of the CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad and his new team, which includes our own Pinnick, in their quest to elevate African football to a deserved higher level.”

Peter appreciated the presence of the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and the president of CAF, Ahmad.