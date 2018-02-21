Abia Warriors expatriate coach Rafael Everton has finally departed for his native Brazil after he quit his post.

Everton took the NPFL side through the South East/South South Football Tournament at Nnewi last December in what was his only assignment for the club.

Soon after, he was granted permission to travel to his native Brazil to attend to his wife, among other family issues.

He was later to miss the agreed return date, forcing the club to engage another coach, Emmanuel Deusch, a Cameroonian, to prepare the team for the 2017/2018 season ahead the January 14 kick-off date.

However, on return to Nigeria on January 10, Everton rejected a shift in duty proposed by the hierarchy of the club since they had hired another coach.

Refusal to take charge at the youth team ensured Everton turned in his resignation papers.

But compensation forced him to delay his departure as Abia Warriors source for funds to pay him off.

It was gathered that the club have dully paid the coach off and he has consequently left for home.

“Everton has left for home”, an official confirmed.

“He left for home last week.

“The management of the club has settled all his financial entitlements or compensation as the case may be.

“So, he has gone and we wish him success in his future endeavours.”