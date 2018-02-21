The Nigerian Embassy in Poland is organising for supporters to watch the Super Eagles international friendly against Poland.

The Super Eagles are preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will visit Poland in Wrocław on March 23, and the Polish Football Association have announced the ticket prizes for the game.

Nigerian fans will pay 160 Polish Zloty (equivalent of N17,197.20) to buy a Category A ticket, while Category B and C tickets will cost N12,895.20 and N9,673.20 respectively.

On the other hand, a child under the age of 12 years is going to pay 90 zł or N8,593.20.

With this news the Nigerian embassy has started mobilizing the Super Eagles fans based in the country to cheer the team.

Nigerian fans are expected to be in the stands at the Municipal Stadium Wroclaw, where the venue is the third largest stadium in Poland and has a capacity of approximately 42,000.

It was one of the venues for the 2012 European Championship and has hosted the friendly between Poland and Slovenia November 14, 2016.

Four days after facing Poland, coach Gernot Rohr will lead his men against Serbia at the Hive Stadium, where the tickets for the game will cost at least £18 (approximately N9,000.00) for adults and £10 (N5,000.00) for juniors.