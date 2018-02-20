The FA has charged West Ham with breaching anti-doping rules after alleging the club failed to ensure the accuracy of its ‘Club Whereabouts’ information.

As well as players being individually responsible for keeping The FA informed of their whereabouts, clubs must inform The FA of their training schedules, any changes to the time or location, which players are attending and a list of addresses where each player regularly resides.

A club which fails to adhere to these requirements three times within a 12-month rolling period will be charged with breaching The FA’s rules on anti-doping, specifically Regulation 14(d).

West Ham have until February 27 to respond to the charge.

A West Ham United spokesman said: “The breach relates to administrative oversights on The FA’s whereabouts system, for example a player’s address had been registered and the house number digits transposed, and the Club will be responding to The FA in due course.

“We would like to make it clear that the breach is a Club administrative matter and does not concern any of our players.”

Manchester City were fined £35,000 and warned as to their future conduct after breaching the same regulation earlier this season.