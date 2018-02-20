Manchester City are considering legal action after Sergio Aguero claimed he was verbally abused and spat at by a Wigan fan after Monday’s Emirates FA Cup clash.

City, according to Sky Sports, met with the Argentine striker on Tuesday morning to discuss his recollections of events at the DW Stadium, where the Premier League leaders were dumped out of the FA Cup fifth round by the League One side.

A pitch invasion and disorder in the stands ensued at the final whistle, all of which is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police, Wigan Athletic and the FA.

Aguero was pictured clashing with supporters and he maintains he was verbally abused and spat at in the ear by a Wigan fan.

City are reportedly unhappy with the stewarding operation at Wigan, which they believe was inadequate for such a high-profile game. They also believe the response from the stewards to the pitch invasion was ineffective.

Various videos have been sent to the club, which also show Wigan fans deliberately goading City supporters, and these images are being examined as of Tuesday afternoon following the game on Monday.